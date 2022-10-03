Officers say there has been a spate of van thefts in the borough, and have given advice about what owners can do tot protect their vehicles.

They also say they are doing “everything they can to investigate these thefts and bring the culprits to justice”.

Their advice is to:

Park your minibus or van in a habitable area with clear views from houses or businesses that operate 24-hours-a-day.

Park in well-lit areas.

If the van is parked within the grounds of a business, the gates or fencing should be locked with a closed shackle padlock and the area should be covered with dusk until dawn lighting.

Fit a steering wheel bar or lock.

Fit a tracker or CCTV box.

For more advice, contact Calderdale Police’s Crime Prevention team at Calderdalecpo@westyorkshire.police.uk.