Halifax CSE convictions: Two more men convicted and jailed for child sex abuse in Calderdale

Mahtab Islam and Arfan Mir

Two men have been convicted and jailed for sexually abusing young girls in Calderdale, bringing the total to 24 men jailed as part of four investigations.

Back in November 2024 the Courier reported that 22 men had been jailed for raping and abusing young girls in the borough.

Legal restrictions and appeals against convictions have meant we were unable to share the outcomes of these other two men’s prosecutions until today.

The convictions follow an initial investigation launched in 2016 into reports of child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) of two girls in Calderdale between 2006 and 2009 when the girls were aged between 13 and 16.

Mahtab Islam, 51, of Halifax, was found guilty of five counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and perverting the course of justice against one of the two girls and was sentenced to 16 years.

Following an appeal, Islam’s sentence was increased to a total of 18 years.

Arfan Mir also known as Khalifa Mughal, 42, of Halifax, was found guilty of rape and supply of a class A drug against one of the two girls and perverting the course of justice against the other.

He was sentenced to 12 years. Following an appeal, Mir’s sentence was decreased to 10 years.

To report child sexual abuse and exploitation, contact the police through the online live chat system or by calling 101.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or vulnerable to harm, please call 999.

