Halifax detectives hunting arsonists who smashed front window and torched Calderdale pharmacy

Arsonists smashed the front windows of a Halifax pharmacy and set the building alight in an early morning attack.

At around 2.25am this morning, officers were called by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to a report of a fire at the premise on Free School Lane.

Arsonists attacked a pharmacy on Free School Lane, Halifax

Two suspects approached the building and smashed a front window before setting fire to the inside.

They then returned to a vehicle, which had been parked on Clover Hill Road, and made off along Free School Lane in the direction of Halifax.

Minimal damage was caused to the inside of the premise and no one was injured.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed a dark-coloured saloon vehicle driving in the area to contact police.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the hours leading up to the incident is also asked to contact officers.

Information can be passed to Calderdale CID on 101 or by using the online 101 chat, quoting crime reference 13200003109.

