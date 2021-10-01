Halifax driver who had no taxed his car for four months has it seized by police

Officers were on patrol in Halifax when they stopped a silver Audi.

Checks were carried out by police and found the car had not been taxed since May 2021.

The car was seized by police officers and the driver was reported to the DVLA.

The seized Audi (Picture WYP)

What is the road policing unit?

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.