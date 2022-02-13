Halifax firearms arrests latest: two men still in custody

As reported by the Courier yesterday, armed officers supported by officers from the Counter Terrorism Policing North East made 11 arrests in the town.

Police also searched two residential properties, believed to be in the King Cross area.

Nine of the arrests were made shortly before midnight on Friday. The other two were made at around 1.45am on Saturday. All were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

A spokesperson said today that nine people had been released under investigation overnight. Two men remain in custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing. However, we would reiterate that there is currently no evidence to suggest there is any risk to the public," they added.

Chief Inspector Wayne Horner, of West Yorkshire Police, said yesterday: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we would like to reassure residents that there is no risk to the wider .public

“Local neighbourhood police officers will be out in the area to provide reassurance to the community.”

Anyone with information about ongoing investigations can call police on 101.