Halifax house boarded up for THREE MONTHS by police after complaints about drugs and yobs

A Halifax house has been shut by police – with no one allowed to go inside.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 20:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 20:55 BST

West Yorkshire Police were today granted a closure order for 6 Boston Street, off Gibbet Street, by Leeds Magistrates Court.

It comes after a drugs raid at the house and complaints from residents about drugs and anti-social behaviour, say police.

As reported earlier today (Friday) police discovered 200 bags of cannabis when they raided the house on Wednesday.

Police have been granted a three-month closure order for the Halifax housePolice have been granted a three-month closure order for the Halifax house
They found another 200 bags of the same drug when they searched two vehicles linked to the address.

Police issued an emergency closure order for the house and were in court today seeking to extend the order for three months.

The orders are used to close premises which are being used, or likely to be used, to commit nuisance or disorder.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team have posted on Facebook: “This means that until October 27, no persons can enter 6 Boston Street, Halifax, without prior approval of the police.

"The closure order comes with a power of arrest, meaning anyone entering commits an offence for which the offender could be arrested and sentenced to up to three months imprisonment.

"The address will be regularly monitored by your local officers to ensure the closure order is being adhered to and we also ask the public to report any suspicious activity at the address.

“The order came about after complaints from residents in regards to the address being involved in drug supply/use and anti-social behaviour.”

Anyone with concerns about drugs or crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.