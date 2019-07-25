Halifax house burglars steal cash and phone during heatwave break-in

Burglars broke into a Halifax house through a window that was left open in the heatwave.

The incident happened overnight between July 22 and 23 in Friendly Street, Ovenden.

Burglars struck at a house in Ovenden

The suspects gained entry to the house via a window which had been left open due to the heatwave. A search was made and cash and mobile phones taken.

READ MORE: Halifax house door blow torched in attempted break-in by burglars



Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visit the main West Yorkshire Police website and leave a message via their contact page, quoting reference number 13190374022

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

READ MORE: Warning to Calderdale owners as car thieves strike in Hipperholme



Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.

READ MORE: Calderdale man who thought banging was thunder discovers noisy burglar in his house