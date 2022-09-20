Ashfaq Ahmed, 34, is accused of multiple rapes and arranging/facilitating the prostitution of a child aged 13 to 17.

He will appear before Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday, September 21) along with four other men also charged with child sex offences.

West Yorkshire Police has charged 23 men in total in connection with offences against one female victim alleged to have occurred in the Bradford area between 2007 and 2011.