A Halifax man has appeared in court in connection with a number of burglaries across Calderdale.

Keenan Douglas, from Ovenden, appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court accused of four offences of burglary and four offences of taking a motor vehicle.

The 20-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, following a series of burglaries in the Pellon, Greetland and Elland areas.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on October 25.