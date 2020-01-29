Halifax man armed with a knife grabbed vulnerable girlfriend around the neck and asked if she wanted to die

A jealous 24-year-old from Halifax who subjected his vulnerable girlfriend to a terrifying and violent attack has been jailed for four years.

A judge today described Halifax man Jordan Reynolds as “a wicked cowardly bully” who had threatened and physically assaulted his victim leaving her traumatised.

Jordan Reynolds of Carmel Road, Boothtown,

“You are very, very dangerous Mr Reynolds to anybody who comes into your sphere of control,” said the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC.

After deciding that Reynolds, of Carmel Road, Boothtown, was a high-risk dangerous offender the judge added an extended licence period of five years onto his prison sentence.

MORE CRIME: Pair appear in court on manslaughter charges after death of former FC Halifax Town player Jordan Sinnott

Reynolds, who had 35 convictions for nearly 60 offences, pleaded guilty to a charge of controlling or coercive behaviour and a specific incident of assault on the complainant.

Prosecutor Paul Nicholson told Bradford Crown Court that the woman had described Reynolds as “jealous and possessive” and it led to him isolating her from her family and friends.

Mr Nicholson said Reynolds would leave her in a locked flat, kicked her and spit in her face.

The court heard allegations that Reynolds hacked into her Facebook account and made her delete all her old male school friends.

During the assault on the complainant Reynolds grabbed her round the neck and punched and kicked her before getting a knife and asking her if she wanted to die.

The woman said she was headbutted and subjected to vile threats and Reynolds’ behaviour was unpredictable when he was off his head on drugs.

The complainant, who suffered bruising and a lump to the head, eventually left the flat a few days after the assault and she later said she had never seen Reynolds act like he did that night.

Although Reynolds had previous convictions for violence his solicitor advocate Amarpal Singh said it was his first conviction for domestic violence and there had been no inherent problems with his previous relationships.

In a letter to the judge Reynolds begged for help and said he wanted to change, but Judge Durham Hall said he had an appalling record of convictions for one so young.

“You are somebody who, whether through drunkenness or drug abuse or deep-seated personality flaws, is out of control,” said the judge.

“These offences are exceptionally grave and they are very bad examples of their type.

“She was, as her victim impact statement indicates, terrified and traumatised.”

The judge also imposed an indefinite restraining order which bans Reynolds from contacting the complainant or going to her home.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here