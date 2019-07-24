Halifax man arrested in connection with Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford garden centre raids

A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of garden centre raids in Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford.

Between May 27 2019 and June 4 2019 Calderdale Police received reports of four garden centre burglaries with a further three reports of garden centre burglaries occurring in the Bradford and Kirklees Districts where thousands of pounds worth of plants, flowers and ornaments were stolen.

Halifax man arrested in connection with garden centre raids

READ MORE: Halifax house door blow torched in attempted break-in by burglars





On June 23 2019 officers from Calderdale Team 2 Neighbourhood Policing Team were on mobile patrol when they sighted a suspicious van parked up and unattended.

The van was subsequently seized by officers and searched.

Within the rear of the van was a large number of stolen items connected to the garden centre.

READ MORE: Warning to Calderdale owners as car thieves strike in Hipperholme





Following the discovery of the stolen property a 29-year-old man from the Halifax area was arrested on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods. He was interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

A number of the stolen items have been returned to their rightful owners with further enquiries ongoing.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.