Halifax man banned from keeping dogs for 10 YEARS after failing to get vet treatment for two dogs
A Halifax man can not have a dog for the next 10 years, a court has ruled.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:26 BST
Lee Gladwin, aged 32 and of Tewit Lane in Illingworth, was also given a 20-week suspended prison sentence when he appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court.
The court heard he had caused “unnecessary suffering” to two Patterdale Terriers by failing to provide veterinary treatment for both dogs’ painful fractured teeth.
He was also ordered to pay £750 costs and a £128 victim surcharge and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.