Halifax man banned from keeping dogs for 10 YEARS after failing to get vet treatment for two dogs

Lee Gladwin, aged 32 and of Tewit Lane in Illingworth, was also given a 20-week suspended prison sentence when he appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court.

The court heard he had caused “unnecessary suffering” to two Patterdale Terriers by failing to provide veterinary treatment for both dogs’ painful fractured teeth.