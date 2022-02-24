Halifax man charged after malicious communications sent to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confrimed that Stuart Kelly, 53, of East Park Road, Halifax and Michael McGrath, 71, of Silkstone Crescent, Sheffield have both been charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message to a woman in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

They have both been bailed ahead of an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court on March 17 2022.

Kelly's charge is in connection with telephone calls made to the 41 year-old woman on October 15 2021.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

McGrath's charge is in connection with an email sent to the same woman on October16 2021.

Ms Rayner, 41, is MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in Tameside.

A spokesman for Ms Rayner said last month: “We are working with the police to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice and Angela would like to thank the police for their work during these investigations.