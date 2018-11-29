Halifax man charged with attempted murder as police investigate Huddersfield shooting

Detectives investigating a shooting in Huddersfield have charged a second man, who is from the Halifax area, with attempted murder.

The 28-year-old from Halifax also faces two charges of possessing a firearm following the incident on Peridot Fold in Fartown on November 11.

The West Yorkshire Firearms Prevent Team previously said that nobody was injured but it was believed to been a targeted attack.

A 34-year-old man has already been charged with attempted murder and appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court last week.

Police had also arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection with the shooting.

She has been released pending further investigation.

