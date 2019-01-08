Halifax man denies murdering 86-year-old Bradford woman Amy Shepherd more than 20 years ago

A 70-year-old Halifax man has today (Tues) pleaded not guilty to murdering Bradford pensioner Amy Shepherd more than two decades ago.

Miss Shepherd, a well-known figure in Wibsey village, was found dead in her ground floor flat at the Folly Hall Gardens residential complex back in August 1994.

She had lived alone at the flat for 14 years and a post mortem examination revealed that she had died from serious head injuries.

Raymond Kay, of Baker Fold, was charged over the 86-year-old's death last month and this afternoon he made his third appearance before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC for a plea and pre-trial preparation hearing.

Kay, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey joggers, struggled to hear because the court equipment designed to help him did not appear to be working properly.

But he was able to confirm his name and replied not guilty when the murder charge was put to him by the court clerk.

During the 15-minute hearing Judge Durham Hall confirmed that Kay's trial would begin on June 3 with an estimate of up to three weeks.

Judge Durham Hall apologised to Kay for the fact that the hearing equipment had not worked as he remanded him back into custody until his trial.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.