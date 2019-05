A Halifax man has been found guilty by a jury for the historic murder of a Bradford pensioner.

Raymond Kay, of Baker Fold, Halifax, has been on trial at Bradford Crown Court and today a jury have convicted him of the murder of 86-year-old Amy Shepherd

The 70-year-old is expected to be sentenced later this afternoon.

More to follow.

