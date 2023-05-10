News you can trust since 1853
Halifax man in court accused of 10 offences after women shown indecent images on a phone

Police investigating reports of a man showing women in Calderdale lewd photos on his mobile phone have charged a Halifax man with 10 offences.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th May 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:45 BST

John Oswin, aged 56, of Grove Court in Halifax appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court today (Wednesday) charged with 10 counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Crown Court on June 7.

The 56 year-old was arrested following reports to police of a man approaching women in parks in Calderdale and showing them indecent images.

He was in court todayHe was in court today
Police say enquiries are ongoing and are appealing for anyone with information of incidents that have not yet reported to come forward by using the live chat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230245226.

The Courier reported yesterday how a man had been arrested after an incident on Savile Park Moor, near The Crossley Heath School, and police believed there may have been other incidents in Calderdale.

