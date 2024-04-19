Halifax man in court accused of dangerous driving and damaging a police car
A Halifax man has appeared in court accused of dangerous driving and damaging a police car.
Ben Woodhouse, aged 20 and of Moins Close in Mixenden appeared at Bradford magistrates yesterday (Thursday) charged with two counts of dangerous driving and one of criminal damage.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a date to be fixed for his next court appearance.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.