Halifax man in court accused of dangerous driving and damaging a police car

Ben Woodhouse, aged 20 and of Moins Close in Mixenden appeared at Bradford magistrates yesterday (Thursday) charged with two counts of dangerous driving and one of criminal damage.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a date to be fixed for his next court appearance.

