Stefon Beeby, 42, formerly of Halifax, is one of nine men jailed for a total of over 187 years for producing and supplying controlled drugs “on an industrial scale across Great Britain”.

Officers estimate that Class A and B drugs, valued at more than £6m, were either supplied or offered for supply between April and June 2020.

A joint investigation between Merseyside Police and North Wales Police uncovered the distribution of the drugs across England, Wales and Scotland by an organised crime group (OCG).

Two of the group were also part of a conspiracy to possess and supply prohibited firearms.

The evidence was unearthed as part of an Encrochat enquiry, with evidence linking the group to premises near the North Wales border near Chester and evidence of Class A and B drug dealing around the Maghull area.

The North Wales investigation was focused upon a drugs lab in Sealand which was used to produce amphetamine on a multi-million-pound commercial scale and, on occasions, to produce or attempt to produce other Class B drugs.

Detectives on Merseyside were able to establish that a storage unit in the Aintree area had also been used by the group to store a large quantity of chemicals and equipment relating to amphetamine production.

Beeby was convicted of conspiracy to produce and supply Class A drugs (amphetamine) and conspiracy to produce and supply a Class B drug (amphetamine).

He was jailed for 15 years and six months.

Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh said: “This was a huge operation which saw vast quantities of Class A and B drugs produced and distributed across the whole of Great Britain on an industrial scale.

“Each of those sentenced took part in the business for at least significant financial gain and, although they all played different roles and were involved to differing degrees, they were all aware of the scale of the operation.