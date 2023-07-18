Halifax man jailed over terrifying samurai sword robberies - watch video of one of the horrific masked thefts

Brandon Jarrett, aged 23, of Haugh Shaw Road, Halifax, was sentenced to six years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday).

He and another man – Jeffrey Chikosha, aged 25, of Wykebeck Mount, Osmondthorpe – were brought to justice despite being masked as a result of an investigation by Detective Constable Alan Andrews.

The officer prides himself on being the scourge of prolific criminals who arrogantly brag on social media about “no face, no case” in reference to wearing balaclavas and face coverings while committing offences.

Police have released a video of on of the terrifying sword-point robberies

Det Con Andrews recognised one of the masked robbers from his voice and his walk.

Three masked men armed with swords burst into Skelton Wood Post Office and convenience store in Whinmoor, Leeds, at 6.20pm on December 13, 2021.

They climbed over the counter and threatened the frightened staff before escaping in a waiting car with cash from the tills and cigarettes and alcohol.

The robbers struck again at about the same time of day on December 23, 2021, when they targeted the Londis store, in Wetherby Road, Leeds.

Brandon Jarrett from Halifax was sentenced to six years and nine months imprisonment

As this video released by police shows, the three masked men terrorised the lone woman member of staff behind the counter and threatened her with a sword while making demands for cash and cigarettes.

One of the gang, later identified as Brandon Jarrett, stood over her and repeatedly threatened her with violence to open the till.

The victim was in a state of panic and unable to comply, which infuriated Jarrett who continued to threaten her.

A member of the public, who was being kept at bay on the shop floor by one of the robbers brandishing a large knife, saw the fear and danger the victim was in and challenged Jarrett causing him to storm over and threaten the man.

Jeffrey Chikosha was jailed for nine years

While his accomplice, subsequently identified as Jeffrey Chikosha, stayed behind the counter loading cigarettes into a duvet cover, the woman tried to press the shop’s panic alarm.

In response, Chikosha threatened her and shoved her aside before forcing open the till with his hands.

The pair stole cash and cigarettes while the third man, who was never identified, continued to stand guard on the shop floor.

The member of the public bravely continued to challenge them telling them to “make it quick and leave” and warned them he would start to retaliate by throwing things.

Jarrett charged over to remonstrate with him, and the man picked up a box of beer bottles above his head, poised to launch it at them.

As the situation began to escalate, he repeatedly shouted at the men to leave before launching the box at them and chasing them from the shop armed with another heavy box.

Despite outnumbering him and being armed with large blades, the three robbers fled from the shop leaving the victim badly shaken but uninjured.

At 6.45pm on December 29, 2021, the gang struck at the Co-op, in Selby Road, Leeds - again masked and armed with swords.

Jarrett stood guard at the entrance wielding a sword while Chikosha and a third unidentified man took cash from the tills and emptied the shelves of cigarettes and tobacco.

Det Con Andrews attended the scene minutes after the suspects had fled. He viewed CCTV of the incident and recognised Chikosha from his walk.

Further enquiries showed Jarrett and Chikosha had called a taxi from a nearby location ten minutes after the offence, with the route showing Chikosha was dropped off close to his address.

Jarrett had worn a distinctive coat during the crime spree, and this was recovered at a family address following his arrest.

Det Con Andrews had recognised Chikosha’s voice on the CCTV audio at the Londis robbery and this was later confirmed by the work of a specialist voice recognition expert comparing it and a recording from the taxi booking to previous police custody audio of Chikosha.

Further enquiries showed Jarrett had been at Chikosha’s address in Osmondthorpe, before the offence and the car they escaped in was captured on CCTV arriving outside.

Enquiries around the first offence showed the pair had returned to Chikosha’s home straight after the incident where Jarrett booked a taxi back to a bail hostel in Halifax to make it home in time for his curfew.

Police communication analysts showed the pair had been in regular contact in the time leading up to and after the offences.

They denied any involvement when they were interviewed about the offences, but both were subsequently charged with the three armed robberies and three counts of possession of samurai swords.

Jarrett pleaded guilty to the charges and Chikosha was convicted following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Chikosha was sentenced to nine years imprisonment and Jarrett was sentenced to six years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court today.

The pair had previously been jailed in May 2021 for their role in stealing vehicles in Leeds using software to overcome their security systems.

They were released in November 2021 with strict night-time curfews and conditions not to associate with each other.

Detective Inspector Vicky Vessey said: “Jarrett and Chikosha were masked and armed with samurai swords during these incidents and the victims were put in genuine fear that they could get seriously hurt. We do not underestimate the traumatic impact that these incidents will have had on them.

“The footage from the robbery at the Londis store shows very starkly what a terrifying experience this was for those involved.

“It is important that we recognise the incredible bravery of the customer who, despite facing three masked men armed with swords, stood up to them, fought back and chased them from the store.