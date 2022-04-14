Halifax man to appear at crown court into death of elderly couple in their 90's after fatal car crash

Uzain Isa, 23, is charged with causing the death of Eric Walsh, 93, and his wife Marion, 90.

The couple's Skoda Octavia collided with a Kia Rio in Cleckheaton, in February 2019 as they returned from their weekly shopping trip and cafe visit.

Isa, of Harvest Court, Halifax, appeared before magistrates last Thursday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marion and Eric Walsh from Halifax who died in a car crash near Clifton.

He was given unconditional bail and is due to appear before Leeds Crown Court on May 5.

Mr and Mrs Walsh' neighbour, former Calderdale Mayor Graham Carr-Reason said at the time: "He was a good driver. He knew a lot about cars, I think he had a role in the Army.

"It is quite devastating. They were devoted to each other.

"The only good thing to come this, if one can say that, is that they went together.

They have gone too soon but no time is a good time.