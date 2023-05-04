Halifax man who damaged a police van and more residents of Halifax and rest of Calderdale who have been in court

Richard Vallance, aged 60, of Blind Lane in Todmorden fined £550 and ordered to pay a £220 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed and without enough tread.

Shohaib Iqbal, aged 22, of Mayfield Terrace South in Halifax fined £92 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Shamraiz Aurangzeb, aged 32, of Hawthorn Terrace in Halifax fined £233 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Regan Amstrong, aged 22, of Newfield Court in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £110 costs and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

Ashraful Islam, aged 36, of Victoria Road in Todmorden fined £180 and ordered to pay a £72 victim surcharge and £110 costs and banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.

Josef Horvat, aged 29, of Summergate Place in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs and banned from driving for six month for driving without insurance.

Joshua Anderson, aged 27, of Rothery Court in Halifax committed to prison for six weeks for damaging a police van window.