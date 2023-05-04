Halifax man who damaged a police van and more residents of Halifax and rest of Calderdale who have been in court
Theses cases were heart recently at Bradford Magistrates Court and involve people from Calderdale.
Richard Vallance, aged 60, of Blind Lane in Todmorden fined £550 and ordered to pay a £220 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed and without enough tread.
Shohaib Iqbal, aged 22, of Mayfield Terrace South in Halifax fined £92 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without due care and attention.
Shamraiz Aurangzeb, aged 32, of Hawthorn Terrace in Halifax fined £233 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.
Regan Amstrong, aged 22, of Newfield Court in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £110 costs and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.
Ashraful Islam, aged 36, of Victoria Road in Todmorden fined £180 and ordered to pay a £72 victim surcharge and £110 costs and banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.
Josef Horvat, aged 29, of Summergate Place in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs and banned from driving for six month for driving without insurance.
Joshua Anderson, aged 27, of Rothery Court in Halifax committed to prison for six weeks for damaging a police van window.
Stacey Briggs, aged 34, of Spring Hall Gardens in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.