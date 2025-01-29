Halifax man who sparked police search arrested

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 09:26 BST
Detectives searching for a Halifax man charged with strangulation say he has been arrested.

The 38-year-old was bailed after appearing at Bradford Crown Court in September charged with theft, intentional strangulation and serious assault.

Police were looking for him last week as they suspected he had breached the terms of his release.

They have now said he has since been arrested and thanked the public for help with their search.

The man sparked a police search last week
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their community can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

