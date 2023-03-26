Mohammed Zaheer, aged 43, of Conway Street in Halifax fined £60 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £24 and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Kieron Bates, aged 51, of Brussels Court in Halifax given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months for stealing laundry products from B and M.

Natalie Beaumount, aged 24, of Moorfield Street in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £620 costs and banned from driving 12 months for drink driving.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Sarah Parker, aged 27, of Peel Street in Sowerby Bridge fined £200 and ordered to pay £80 victim surcharge and £160 costs for refusing to provide a blood specimen to police.

Mohsin Hussain, aged 26, of Hopwood Lane in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.

Kieran Green, aged 24, of Calder Close in Mixenden sentenced to seven days in prison for verbally abusing a police officer during court proceedings.

Robert Hirst, aged 40, of St James Road in Halifax made the subject of a community order for threatening to damage a car.

Christopher Haley, aged 48, of Thornes Park in Brighouse fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.

Daniel Lapadat, aged 32, of Plane Trees in Pellon fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.

Daniel Allchin, aged 44 of Fall Spring Gardens in Elland made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £400 costs for assault.

Najam Ali, aged 29, of St Mary Street in Halifax fined £60 and ordered to pay a £24 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.