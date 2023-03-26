Halifax man who stole washing products from B and M and 11 other Calderdale people who have been up in magistrates court
Here are some of the cases involving Calderdale residents heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Mohammed Zaheer, aged 43, of Conway Street in Halifax fined £60 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £24 and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.
Kieron Bates, aged 51, of Brussels Court in Halifax given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months for stealing laundry products from B and M.
Natalie Beaumount, aged 24, of Moorfield Street in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £620 costs and banned from driving 12 months for drink driving.
Sarah Parker, aged 27, of Peel Street in Sowerby Bridge fined £200 and ordered to pay £80 victim surcharge and £160 costs for refusing to provide a blood specimen to police.
Mohsin Hussain, aged 26, of Hopwood Lane in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.
Kieran Green, aged 24, of Calder Close in Mixenden sentenced to seven days in prison for verbally abusing a police officer during court proceedings.
Robert Hirst, aged 40, of St James Road in Halifax made the subject of a community order for threatening to damage a car.
Christopher Haley, aged 48, of Thornes Park in Brighouse fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.
Daniel Lapadat, aged 32, of Plane Trees in Pellon fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.
Daniel Allchin, aged 44 of Fall Spring Gardens in Elland made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £400 costs for assault.
Najam Ali, aged 29, of St Mary Street in Halifax fined £60 and ordered to pay a £24 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.
Matthew Drake, aged 55, of Sunnyside in Brighouse fined £40 and ordered to pay £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.