Halifax MP backs call to help police being punched, kicked, pushed and spat at every day

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch

Holly Lynch says more needs to be done after West Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable revealed his officers are being punched, kicked, pushed and spat at every day.

Between March 23, 2020 and May 31, 2021 there were a staggering 3,001 assaults recorded against West Yorkshire Police officers and staff while on duty.

The attacks led to a loss of 336 working days.

“There is a school of thought that being assaulted as a police officer is just ‘part of the job’ or ‘what you signed up for’. Well it’s not,” said Chief Constable Robins.

“I want to protect my officers, whilst they protect you.

“They are punched, kicked, pushed and spat at every day. They are also racially and religiously abused or insulted because of their gender or sexual orientation - but that is another sad story.”

He called for a strong stance from the CPS, courts and judiciary to prosecute anyone who assaults public sector workers, the implementation of recommendations from a recent officer and staff safety review, and the introduction of a military-style police covenant.

He also criticised the Government’s decision not to offer police officers the pay rise given to local government and fire service staff.

“A punch bag gets hit from every side; it feels a little like that in policing at the moment,” he added. “The women and men on the frontline do not deserve that. They should not be assaulted at work, they deserve a meaningful police covenant and they should be rewarded like others for their brave role in fighting Covid-19 and protecting the public 24/7.”

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch has campaigned for law changes to increase protection for police.

“If we can’t keep our police safe, then how can we expect them to keep our communities safe?,” she asked.

“Under this Government, the justice system is broken with half of the courts in England and Wales closed since 2010, including two here in Halifax, and 21,000 police officers cut. Only now has the Government recognised that those cuts have had massive consequences on community safety.