Halifax MP demands urgent action as crime soars in Sowerby Bridge

Halifax MP Holly Lynch and councillors have expressed their deep concern at ‘shocking’ new crime statistics for the Sowerby Bridge area.

According to Ms Lynch, the latest statistics for the ward, released by West Yorkshire Police, show a rise in overall crime of over a third year on year.

Anti-social behaviour has increased by almost 60% and theft from motor vehicles is up by a staggering 162%. A total of 769 crimes have been recorded in the area in the year to date compared to 571 last year.

Sowerby Bridge Councillor Dot Foster said: “These statistics are truly shocking and show exactly why our police need more resources.

“It has been clear for some time that problems such anti-social behaviour have been getting worse but there are simply not enough police officers to tackle it.

“As a councillor I have been working with the police and other agencies to try and remedy the problem and I am pleased that the Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson is working hard to find the money to recruit new officers.”

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has spent a number of shifts with the police in Calderdale and has been leading a national campaign to bring in new legislation to protect emergency service workers.

She said: “We have lost 2000 police staff since 2010, a reduction of 20% of the force so it really is no surprise that the effects of these government cuts are being acutely felt in our communities.

“As well as simply having fewer officers, we are increasingly seeing officers ‘single crewed’, and deployed to emergencies on their own. If police officers themselves are not safe, then communities are not safe and only more boots on the ground will help us take back control of escalating crime.

“A Labour government would properly invest in our police service, recruiting an extra police officer for every ward in the country.”