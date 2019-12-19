Halifax MP Holly Lynch speaks out after police officer and 16 men charged with historical child sex offences

The MP for Halifax has spoken put after 16 men including a police officer were charged with historical child sexual offences.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch

Taking to Twitter Halifax MP Holly Lynch said: "Deeply disappointing to see Halifax in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

"Child sexual exploitation is a particular evil which must be rooted out and should be a focus of this next Parliament."

The allegations against the defendants are from 2006 to 2009 against three female victims, who were aged between 13 and 16 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

The men will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on January 6 2020.

