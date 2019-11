A man charged with murdering a Halifax mum will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow morning.

Lloyd Birkby, 26, will appear at a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing at 10.30am tomorrow.

26-year-old Levi Ogden

Birkby appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court today and entered "no plea" to the murder of mum-of-two Levi Ogden, also 26, from Elland, who died on Sunday morning.

Birkby, from Jubilee Street, Siddal, also entered 'no plea' with assaulting others present during the incident.