Halifax murder investigation in pictures after woman is stabbed to death

A murder investigation has been launched in Halifax this morning after a 23-year-old woman was stabbed and died from her injuries.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Tributes have also been paid to the woman who has sadly died. These pictures show what the day has been like as police carry out forensic work around the scene.

Forensic teams in Ovenden

Police officers seal off road

Police cordon off road

Increase in police presence as detectives arrive in unmarked police car

