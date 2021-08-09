Halifax murder investigation LATEST: 20-year-old man charged

Police at Myrtle Avenue on Saturday.

Jake Wilkinson, 20, of Furness Drive in Ovenden, will appear before Bradford Magistrates Court today.

A 35-year-old woman who was arrested has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden at 8.57am on Saturday to reports of an injured man.

The 20-year-old - understood to be well known in the Ovenden and Mixenden areas - was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information that might help with the police's investigation is being asked to call 101 or get in touch via the police's website.

The log reference is 0468 of August 7.