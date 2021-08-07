Halifax murder investigation LATEST: Floral tributes laid and neighbours speak of trying to help young man who died

Police at Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden

The man - believed to be in his 20s and understood to be from Ovenden - is reported to have been stabbed on Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden, near the play area.

One of several bunches of flowers left at the scene included a note reading: "Sorry, we couldn't save you."

A woman who lives nearby told the Courier she and her daughter tried to help the man.

"We did everything we could," she said.

The man is understood to be well known in Ovenden and Mixenden and his death has left many living there shocked.

Police were still at Myrtle Avenue earlier this evening and there was also police tape surrounding an area off Keighley Road near Holly Park Way.

As reported by the Courier earlier today, police have launched a murder investigation following the young man's death.

A 35-year-old woman and 20-year-old man - both from Halifax - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to a report of an injured man in Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden at 8.57am today.

The man was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact the team on 101 or via the police's website.

The log reference is 0468 of August 7.