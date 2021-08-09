Halifax murder investigation UPDATE: Police name young man who died

Police at Myrtle Avenue on Saturday

Casey Badhams, who was 21, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault on Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden but died a short time later.

It is believed he died as a result of a single stab wound.

Mr Badhams's family is being supported by specially trained officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are leading the investigation.

As reported by the Courier earlier, Jake Wilkinson, 20, of Furness Drive in Ovenden, appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court today charged with murder in connection with the incident.

A 35-year-old woman who was arrested has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden at 8.57am on Saturday to reports of an injured man.

Anyone with information that might help with the police's investigation is being asked to call 101 or get in touch via the police's website.

The log reference is 0468 of August 7.