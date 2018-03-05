Halifax murder trial jury begins deliberations

The jury in the trial of a 28-year-old Halifax man accused of murdering his neighbour has retired this lunchtime (Monday) to begin considering the evidence in the case..

Martin Wyatt, 32, was stabbed in the heart during a confrontation with his neighbour Adam Grant, but the defendant claimed last week that he was scared of his victim and never intended to hurt him.

The scene in Mixenden

Former trainee chef Grant said he had had a fall-out with his next-door neighbour and claimed that Mr Wyatt had threatened to punch him.

On the day of the fatal stabbing last September Grant was in his ground floor bedsit with a friend when he said Mr Wyatt started banging on his wall and door for no reason.

Grant, who has denied the murder charge, said he put on music and turned it up to drown out the banging, but his neighbour continued to bang on his door.

"I was frightened of him trying to get in and do something," Grang told the jury.

"I were fearing obviously that he would get in and hurt me and my friend."

Grant claimed to have opened his door four times to tell Mr Wyatt to leave him alone and stop "bullying" him before he then rang his landlord.

The defendant, who had a roll of chef's knives in a drawer, said he got a knife because he was frightened of what Mr Wyatt would do if he got into the bedsit.

He claimed that Mr Wyatt was punching at the door when he aimed at his arm using an "overarm" motion with the knife.

"Did you feel you were in control?" asked his barrister Miss Michelle Colborne QC.

"No," said Grant.

As Mr Wyatt stepped backwards holding his chest Grant said he locked the door because he was panicking.

Grant claimed he was still panicking when he cleaned the knife and put it back in its poutch.

Mr Wyatt suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart during the tea-time incident at the property on Mixenden Road and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services.

When police officers went into Grant's bedsit after the stabbing he told them he had been washing up and hadn't done anything.

The jury heard a closing speech from Grant's barrister this morning and the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC summed up the prosecution and defence evidence before sending the jury out.

