Halifax newlyweds spend wedding night in A and E after being attacked by men angry at fireworks

The bride, who runs Barkers Dog Parlour on Wheatley Road in Wheatley, said two “aggressive” men gatecrashed her wedding reception, complaining about fireworks being set off elsewhere.

She and her new husband were tidying up after hosting their wedding reception for 50 people at their home in Wheatley on Saturday night when the men arrived.

She says when the men were asked to leave, they attacked her, the bridesmaids and her groom.

The couple had to spend their wedding night in A and E

She posted on the Facebook page for her business: “We seem to have been blamed for fireworks last night,” she posted. “I wanted to share some facts about the night with our customers and neighbours and hopefully stop the rumours and speculation.

"I got married yesterday and we had a reception for 50 people at our home. The DJ finished at midnight and our guests began to leave.

"Later we heard the fireworks go off as we were cleaning up outside. The combination of fireworks being set off and our lights being on resulted in two aggressive men coming onto the property and asking if it was us who had set the fireworks off.

"When asked to leave, they attacked the bridesmaids, myself and the groom. The consequence of this was that we called the police.

"Myself and husband spent our wedding night in A&E which was a sad ending to what had been a wonderful day.

"We would also like to say that having dogs, we fully understand how fireworks frighten them and have been concerned about the amount that have been set off over the last week.