Halifax pair arrested on suspicion of being part of banned far-right terrorist group

Two people from Halifax have been arrested today on suspicion of terrorism offences.

In total five people were arrested and included three men, a woman and a 17-year-old boy were detained following a series of arrests across the country.

A 22-year-old man from Birmingham, a 23-year-old man from Halifax, a 22-year-old woman also from Halifax, a 28-year-old man from Birmingham and a 17-year-old boy from Nottingham will be questioned on suspicion of being members of a proscribed organisation (National Action) contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

READ: Burst water pipe closes Burnley Road through Mytholmroyd

All five are being held at a police station in the West Midlands.

The arrests were carried out by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit in conjunction with CTP North East and East Midlands CTIU.

READ: Mytholmroyd water main burst: Dramatic video and photos of the burst and aftermath

A number of properties are being searched in connection with the arrests.

The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led.

READ: Shocking rise in number of assaults and injuries to people across Calderdale