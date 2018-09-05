Halifax pair arrested on suspicion of being part of banned far-right terrorist group

Arrests have been made in Halifax
Two people from Halifax have been arrested today on suspicion of terrorism offences.

In total five people were arrested and included three men, a woman and a 17-year-old boy were detained following a series of arrests across the country.

A 22-year-old man from Birmingham, a 23-year-old man from Halifax, a 22-year-old woman also from Halifax, a 28-year-old man from Birmingham and a 17-year-old boy from Nottingham will be questioned on suspicion of being members of a proscribed organisation (National Action) contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

All five are being held at a police station in the West Midlands.

The arrests were carried out by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit in conjunction with CTP North East and East Midlands CTIU.

A number of properties are being searched in connection with the arrests.

The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led.

