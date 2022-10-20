Halifax parent ordered to pay more than £700 for not making teen go to school
A Halifax parent has been ordered to pay more than £700 because their child missed school.
They were handed the fine at Bradford Magistrates Court because their teenager had not regularly attended a Calderdale high school.
The charge covered January 17 to January 28 this year.
They were fined £440 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £300.
According to the Government’s website, councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.
These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine.
Each parent can be fined £60, which rises to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days. I
Anyone who does not pay the fine after 28 days may be prosecuted.
Courts have the power to issue fines of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to three months.