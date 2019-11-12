Halifax pensioner attacked with brick by vandals

Motorists travelling up and down Halifax's Savile Park have recently been victims of yob attacks after the police confirmed several reports of car windows being smashed within the area.

One incident, on Skircoat Moor Road, saw 76-year-old Halifax man Alwyn Berrington have the rear window of his blue Nissan Note smashed in by a brick on October 30.

The attack, which happened while Mr Berrington was driving near Rawson Avenue, left the 76-year-old in ‘shock’ according to his daughter Karen Farrar.

She said: “He was driving to pick me up from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, where I work.

“He said a brick had been thrown through the back window, which sounded like a bomb had gone off.

“He was clearly in shock and was visibly shaken up.

“There’s a group out there that think this behaviour is acceptable, they have no morals - it’s disgusting.

“What if this happened to someone who had children in the back seat, or if the brick hit my dad in the head?

“These people need to think about the consequences of their actions.”

Mrs Farrar confirmed the incident has increased added stress on the family.

“The incident happened the day before my mum Jean Berrington (also 76) was scheduled a pre-surgery assessment in the hospital, which added a lot of stress to the situation.

“Until whoever is doing this is caught, everyone is at risk.”

Police cofirmed enquiries are ongoing regarding the incidents on Skircoat Moor Road.

