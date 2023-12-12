These cases were all heard at Bradford Magistrates Court recently and involved people from Calderdale.

Jay Smith, aged 35 and of Fern Street in Boothtown, fined £692 and ordered to pay a £277 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while not wearing a seatbelt and having licence plates that did not comply with regulations.

Imran Amin, aged 51 and of Ovenden Road in Halifax, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £110 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and driving a vehicle of a poor condition.

Gary Spellman, aged 35 and of Turner Avenue South in Illingworth, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without reasonable consideration for others on the road.

All these cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Sonia Oxley, aged 33 and of Union Street South in Halifax, fined £170 and ordered to pay a £68 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Gemma Linkleter, aged 39 of Sefton Avenue in Brighouse, fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Hersh Kadir, aged 30 and of Hermon Avenue in Halifax, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.

Tyler Crabtree, aged 21 and of Ovenden Way in Ovenden, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

Philip Hamblett, aged 61 of Thorn Tree Street in Halifax, fined £230 and ordered to pay a £92 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

Craig Horton, aged 35 and of Hey Street in Brighouse, fined £260 and ordered to pay a £106 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Ian McFarlane, aged 34 and of Illingworth Road in Halifax, committed to prison for 16 weeks for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Bridget Kaye, aged 64 and of Barge Avenue in Sowerby Bridge, fined £266 and ordered to pay a £106 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

McKenzie Wainhouse, aged 20 and of Sutcliffe Street in Halifax, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £110 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance and a car without a deep-enough tyre tread.

Hamad Hussain, aged 18 and of Dyson Road in Halifax, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

Gareth Betts, aged 31 and of The Newlands in Sowerby Bridge, given a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to attend an alcohol treatment programme and 130 hours of unpaid work for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Chris Milton, aged 33 and of Cowfold Street in Todmorden, fined £520 and ordered to pay a £213 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance.

Saeed Mahmood, aged 46 and of Park Terrace in Halifax, fined £115 and ordered to pay a £46 victim surcharge and £90 costs for failing to stop at a red traffic light.

Ahamada Mohammed, aged 50 and of Mayfield Drive in Halifax, fined £207 and ordered to pay a £82 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Chelsea Whippey, aged 30 and of Garside Drive in Halifax, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance and failing to stop at a red traffic light.

Andrew Sunderland, aged 44 and of Bobbin Mill Close in Todmorden, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs and banned from driving for 12 months for failing to comply with a red traffic light.

Brandon Wadsworth, aged 26 and of Mayfield Grove in Halifax, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs and banned from driving for six months for driving without a licence or insurance.

Mark Sirmond, aged 51 and of Hollins Lane in Mixenden, fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a licence or insurance and aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring someone else to drive without insurance.

Edgars Vikstrems ,aged 19 and of Backhold Drive in Siddal, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Zachary Taglione, aged 41 and of Bradford Road in Brighouse, fined £833 and ordered to pay a £330 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance.

Olivia Walker, aged 23 and of Westbury Street in Elland, fined £180 and ordered to pay a £72 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.