A “sexual predator” from Halifax who targeted under-age girls and raped one of his victims while she was asleep has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

A judge today (Friday) decided Alex Honour, 25, posed a risk to young girls and it was necessary to impose an extended licence period of four years under the so-called “dangerous offender” legislation.

None of the Honour’s nine victims must be identified for legal reasons, but Judge Jonathan Rose heard details of how the defendant manipulated and sexually abused them.

The judge said he was satisfied beyond any doubt that Honour, of Lentilfield Street, Ovenden, had identified and targeted young and vulnerable girls.

He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court

He said the author of a pre-sentence report for Honour had noted the predatory element of his behaviour.

“With that I agree,” said Judge Rose.

Back in March this year, Honour admitted a series of sexual offences but some of his victims still had to give evidence during a trial which took place in August.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Honour began offending when he was only 15 and his behaviour continued until he was about 20.

In one victim impact statement, a complainant described how Honour made her feel worthless and another described being taken advantage of and used by him.

The court heard how Honour tried to get one under-age girl to have sex with him in a cave, but Judge Rose said the most serious offence that he had been convicted of was the rape of another youngster while she was asleep.

He said the girl was “horrified” to wake up to find Honour, who was then 20, having sexual intercourse with her.

Today Judge Rose handed out concurrent individual prison sentences for a series of offences including sexual assault, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

But he decided that the rape matter was the lead offence and increased that sentence to 10-and-a-half years to take account of the other offences.