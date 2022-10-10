Play Palace, on West Parade on the outskirts of the town centre, was attacked in the early hours of this morning (Monday) by thieves who took a box of loose change.

The break-in comes after intruders set off the alarm there on Friday night.

As reported by the Courier, Friday night also saw break-ins at nearby Waterloo House Nursery and a training firm.

Anyone with information should call police

The nursery break-in is reported to have happened at around 9.40pm on Friday.

The team there said they have reported the break-in to police and have CCTV images of the suspect.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call them via 101 or get in touch using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.