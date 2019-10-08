Halifax police arrest man for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs during illegal driving operation

A man was arrested on drug offences in Halifax town centre during a police road operation targeting illegal drivers.

Operation Hawmill, the Calderdale road safety partnership operation was deployed in to Halifax Town Centre.

A man was arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs

A number of drivers were stopped and dealt with for a number of offences, including:

Four tickets for Driving without due care and attention

Two Section 59 warnings for anti-social driving

One Vehicle seized for no insurance

One Ticket for failing to comply with a red light

One for not wearing a seatbelt

Two for using mobile phone

One male was also arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Operation Hawmill targets areas of community concern and is funded through Calderdale Council and the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership.

These targeted deployments are in addition to the daily deployments of Roads Policing officers.

