Halifax police catching speedsters report man who stopped to yell abuse without wearing seatbelt

Police officers in Calderdale catching speedsters arrested a driver after they stopped to yell abuse at officers while not wearing a seatbelt.

West Yorkshire Police were conducting speed checks in North Halifax when the incident happened.

However, the force said one driver stopped their vehicle in the middle of the road.

The driver hurled abuse at the officers, who spotted he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was reported for the offence, police said.

A spokesperson for the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "If you insist on stopping your vehicle in the middle of the road to yell abuse at police officers who are conducting speed checks in a problem area of North Halifax, please ensure you are wearing your seatbelt.

"Driver reported for the offence of failing to wear a seatbelt."

