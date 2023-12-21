Halifax police release photo of man they want to speak to about vehicle theft

Police in Halifax would like to speak to this man about a stolen vehicle.

Ben Woodhouse, aged 20, has links to Mixenden, Halifax, Bradford and the wider West Yorkshire area.

Officers say they believe he may have information about a the theft of a vehicle in October.

They say they have conducted “a number of enquiries” to try to find him but have so far not been able to.

Police are now appealing to the public for help about where he is.

Anyone who has seen him, knows of his current whereabouts or who has any information that could help with tracing him is asked to contact Calderdale District Police via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230566074.