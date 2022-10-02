Halifax police search for owner of stolen mobility scooter
Officers in Halifax are trying to find the owner of a mobility scooter believed to have been stolen.
By The Newsroom
The neighbourhood policing team for the town have made an appeal on social media to find the owner of the red mobility aid.
Anyone who thinks the mobility scooter may belong to them or has information about whose it might be should call police on 101, quoting reference number 13220540225.
Police say some form of proof of ownership will be required to claim the equipment.