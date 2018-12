Do you know anyone who has lost some ten pin bowling balls in Halifax? Then you might be in luck.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team in Halifax confirmed they have found two bags of three custom bowling balls found in the Illingworth area last week.

The force said they are very distinctive, and the owner must be able to identify the other bag and contents to positively identify them as their property.

The property is being held at Halifax police station, reference 3180605570