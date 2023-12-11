Halifax police searching for wanted man find him in bed with a woman who was also wanted

Police in Halifax who were searching for a wanted man managed to find him – in bed with a wanted woman.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they have been looking for the man as part of their investigation into 17 thefts in Illingworth.

They posted that they had spotted him but after a “run around and a game of hide and seek”, he managed to escape.

"Today, armed with the disappointment of yesterday, they attended at an address where they found the male in bed with his partner – unfortunately she was also wanted for failing to attend at court earlier this year,” they posted.

Police are also looking to reunite some recovered property with its owners

"No foot chase today. Both arrested and currently in custody.”

Police in Halifax have also issued an appeal for anyone missing a host of items including a metal detector, telescope, bow and arrow, and an air rifle after.

It comes after they arrested a man in Ovenden yesterday on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

"We are aware of several recent thefts in the area and are trying to identify some of the property we have recovered,” they posted.

Anyone who thinks police may have found their items should get in touch with the team with identifying information, such as serial numbers, at [email protected].