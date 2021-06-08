Over the last seven days, offences relating to the attempt theft of or theft of catalytic converters have been committed at the following locations:

Salisbury Place and Woodlands Avenue, Boothtown

Ellen Holme Road, Luddendenfoot

Catalytic converter thieves have been seen in Calderdale

Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Central Street, Hebden Bridge.

Chief Inspector Dan Wood leads West Yorkshire Police's response to the theft of catalytic converters said: “The theft of these vehicle parts has a big impact on victims who find they cannot use their vehicle and may have expensive repair bills.

“I therefore wanted to reassure people that are strongly pursuing these offenders.

“We are finding that criminals are operating in a fairly organised way, usually arriving in their own vehicles, jacking the victim’s vehicle up and then cutting the catalytic converter from the exhaust before making off."