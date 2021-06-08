Halifax police warning after catalytic converter crime spree
Police officers in Calderdale have revealed areas where catalytic converter thieves have been operating.
Over the last seven days, offences relating to the attempt theft of or theft of catalytic converters have been committed at the following locations:
Salisbury Place and Woodlands Avenue, Boothtown
Ellen Holme Road, Luddendenfoot
Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Bridge.
Central Street, Hebden Bridge.
Chief Inspector Dan Wood leads West Yorkshire Police's response to the theft of catalytic converters said: “The theft of these vehicle parts has a big impact on victims who find they cannot use their vehicle and may have expensive repair bills.
“I therefore wanted to reassure people that are strongly pursuing these offenders.
“We are finding that criminals are operating in a fairly organised way, usually arriving in their own vehicles, jacking the victim’s vehicle up and then cutting the catalytic converter from the exhaust before making off."
* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe