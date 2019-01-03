Halifax road closed off by police after man was seen in distress

A road in Halifax was closed off by police last night after they received reports of a man in distress.

Officers and emergency services were called to North Bridge on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to North Bridge, Halifax at just after 9pm on Wednesday evening to reports of a male in distress there.

"Emergency services attended and the male was taken to hospital a short time later for treatment."

