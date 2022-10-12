Halifax school fire: Arsonist 'could have died and put firefighters at risk' says fire boss

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said Aaron Foster, 20, of Stanningley Drive in Mixenden, put his and firefighters’ lives at risk when he attacked the school.

Foster was today (Wednesday) given a life sentence for the fire.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Walton said: “This sentence today sends a clear message that arson is a very serious crime and can never be tolerated.

Headteacher Mungo Sheppard pictured outside the school.

“There is no excuse for anyone deliberately setting a fire. Those who do are a danger to society and the sentencing reflects that.

“This case highlights the complete reckless behaviour of this individual, with no thought as to whether his action was endangering lives, including his own.

"He could have died and our crews lives were also put in danger rescuing him from a fire started by his own hand.

“And to then ring up our control staff and blaming others is beyond belief. I hope this sentence deter others from this sort of activity.”

Detective Constable Louise Halliwell, of Calderdale CID, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Foster for the multiple offences committed.

“His actions resulted in £4.5m of damage caused to the school and had a huge impact on those in the community.

“Through the investigation into the arson at Ash Green Primary, we were able to gain evidence which put Foster in the spotlight for the previous offence back in 2020.

“The community has come together and proved how resilient it can be when faced with incident like this and I’m glad we can provide the justice deserved to those affected."

Foster’s attack on Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden in February came 18 months after he also set light to Mixenden Library, causing £180,000 worth of damage.