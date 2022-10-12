Halifax school fire: Ash Green Primary School's headteacher thanks 'heroic' fire crews who battled blaze

Mungo Sheppard described the crews who helped on the night of the fire and have offered support since as “heroes”.

The fire at the school’s upper site on Clough Lane on the night of February 1 caused £4.5m of damage.

At its height, up to 60 firefighters were on site tackling the inferno.

Headteacher Mungo Sheppard pictured outside the school after the fire

Today (Wednesday), Aar on Foster, 20, of Stanningley Drive in Mixenden, was handed a life sentence for the fire and another at Mixenden Library.

Mr Sheppard said the support from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been incredible.

“The support during the incident and afterwards has been amazing,” he said. “They are all absolute heroes to us.

“That night they saved the rest of the school and their post-incident care has been phenomenal, with a close relationship being built between the service and this community.

Ash Green Primary School after the fire

“For example, when we told the fire service that the children were learning about the Great Fire of London, they came down with the fire engine and spoke to pupils.

“Firefighters had a charity car wash to help raise money towards the rebuilding of the school. When they presented the money to us, the children gave them thank you cards.

"Everyone on this estate knows about the crews’ heroic actions and how important the fire service is to us.”

Calderdale District Commander Laura Boocock was among those at the scene of the school fire, working with the crews to bring the raging flames under control.

She said: “This individual’s reckless actions have affected hundreds of people and will continue to do so for a long time.

“Ash Green Primary is on a hill and very much at the centre of this tight community so it’s not surprising that on the night of the fire there were crowds of concerned residents wondering who could do such a horrific thing to their school.

“The headteacher is a big part of the local community and it has been heart-warming to see the support the school has been given.

“We hope that this sentence shows that arson is a horrific crime which affects so many lives.